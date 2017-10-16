CMOP

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Monday, October 16, 2017

Monday, Oct 16

Check out the Halloween happenings at Sea Life Arizona’s Halloween Spooktacular!

 

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Herzberg Educational
  • Herberger Theatre Center
  • Junior League of Phoenix
  • Arizona Actors Academy

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win the latest Kidz Bop 36 CD or Kidz Bop’s “Halloween Hits”

    Here’s a chance to win a CD of “monster” hits sung by kids for kids. Get into the Halloween spirit with the Kidz Bop Halloween Hits CD, including spooky-fun classics such as “Thriller,” “Ghostbusters,” “Monster Mash,” “Werewolves Of London” and “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Four readers will be chosen to win the Halloween CDs. Kidz Bop’s […]

    Learn more

  • Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Tomás and the Library Lady”

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s production of “Tomás and the Library Lady,” playing weekends Oct. 21-Nov. 12 at Tempe Center for the Arts. The play is recommended for ages 5 and up. Tomás loves stories, and Papa Grande tells them to him todas las noches! One day, while his […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES