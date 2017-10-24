Walk the halls and learn about Rancho Solano Preparatory School at the Upper School’s information night.
RECENT ISSUES
October 2017
$6.00
Raising Arizona Kids writer Sheri Smith’s fourth in a six-part series about foster care in Arizona, where more than 17,000 kids remain in state care. Here, she shares stories of three local families who adopted foster children.Add to cart
September 2017
$6.00
In this issue of Raising Arizona Kids magazine: Arizona author/illustrator Molly Idle talks life lessons, career triumphs and the joys and challenges of parenthood.Add to cart
August 2017
$6.00
The Journey to Julia: Phoenix mom and puppeteer Stacey Gordon was destined to get to Sesame Street.Add to cart
JUNE/JULY 2017
$6.00
SUMMER SURVIVAL GUIDE: 30 tips for getting through the summer, including indoor play places, staycations, nighttime adventures, “doing Disneyland” tips and more.Add to cart
May 2017
$6.00
ARIZONA’S CHILDREN: Gilbert couple Becki and Brett MacLay always knew they wanted a lively household. When they became foster parents, that’s exactly what they got.
On our cover: Phoenix Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Gonzales and daughter Winter Warnicke (12) at the Arizona Cactus-Pine Girl Scouts new Parson’s Leadership Center.Add to cart
April 2017
$6.00
As director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Cara Christ promotes vaccinations, healthy habits and the state’s new Infants to Work Program.Add to cart