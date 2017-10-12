Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Tomás and the Library Lady”

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s production of “Tomás and the Library Lady,” playing weekends Oct. 21-Nov. 12 at Tempe Center for the Arts. The play is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Tomás loves stories, and Papa Grande tells them to him todas las noches! One day, while his family is in Iowa picking crops, Tomás meets the Library Lady, and nothing is ever the same again. Soon his imagination takes off as he reads book after book, discovering a world filled with dinosaurs, tigers and explorers!

Based on the true story of Tomás Rivera and the book by Pat Mora, Childsplay (a nationally recognized professional theater company) brings back this favorite play with music celebrating reading, imagination and creativity.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Oct. 19.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

