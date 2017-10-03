Win four tickets to Sea Life Arizona’s Halloween Spooktacular

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium’s Halloween Spooktacular. Enjoy costume contests, prizes, underwater pumpkin carving and Halloween-inspired décor Oct. 7-29 at Sea Life Arizona, a made-for-kids aquarium inside Arizona Mills mall.

At Sea Life, kids can see a wide array of colorful creatures — clownfish, sea horses, jellyfish, sting rays and sharks — at eye level, learn about rescued sea turtles and even touch a sea star!

Sea Life is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday–Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The walk-up price for adults is $22, $17 for ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger. It’s located next to Legoland Discovery Center, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, No. 145, Tempe.

