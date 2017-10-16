CMOP

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Monday, October 16, 2017

Win the latest Kidz Bop 36 CD or Kidz Bop’s “Halloween Hits”

Here’s a chance to win a CD of “monster” hits sung by kids for kids. Get into the Halloween spirit with the Kidz Bop Halloween Hits CD, including spooky-fun classics such as “Thriller,” “Ghostbusters,” “Monster Mash,” “Werewolves Of London” and “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Four readers will be chosen to win the Halloween CDs.

Kidz Bop’s newest album, KB36, now in stores, features the new group of kids — Ahnya, Freddy, Julianna, Isaiah, Sierra and Cooper — who have been on the road since May for their “Best Time Ever” tour. One reader can win a Kidz Bop 36 CD. Please specify which CD you’re hoping to win.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties. 

 

Name
Email
Address
?
We need your mailing address because some of our giveaways require tickets or other items to be mailed to winners.
City, State, ZIP
Comments

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Ballet Etudes
  • Arizona Sunrays
  • IDEA Museum
  • Junior League of Phoenix

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win the latest Kidz Bop 36 CD or Kidz Bop’s “Halloween Hits”

    Here’s a chance to win a CD of “monster” hits sung by kids for kids. Get into the Halloween spirit with the Kidz Bop Halloween Hits CD, including spooky-fun classics such as “Thriller,” “Ghostbusters,” “Monster Mash,” “Werewolves Of London” and “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Four readers will be chosen to win the Halloween CDs. Kidz Bop’s […]

    Learn more

  • Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Tomás and the Library Lady”

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s production of “Tomás and the Library Lady,” playing weekends Oct. 21-Nov. 12 at Tempe Center for the Arts. The play is recommended for ages 5 and up. Tomás loves stories, and Papa Grande tells them to him todas las noches! One day, while his […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES