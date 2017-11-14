Raising Arizona Kids

Arizona Snowbowl plans to open for its 80th ski season on Friday, Nov. 17 — a week later than originally planned. Resort staff fired up snow machines in late September, allowing Snowbowl to claim the honor of being the season’s first U.S. ski area to make snow.

While the area typically receives about 260 inches of natural snow each year, man-made snow offers consistency on the trails and guarantees a season from November to early April.

New at Snowbowl this year: The Hart Prairie beginner area has a new, fixed-grip quad chairlift to replace the former double-person lift, and Slopeside Dining, a new restaurant, offers 300 indoor seats and an outdoor patio with a fire pit.

Located at 9,5000-feet elevation on the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff, Snowbowl has 40 trails, eight lifts, two terrain parks and two mountain lodges. Professional instruction is available for skiers and boarders of all levels. SKIWee and MiniRider Packages include two- or four-hour lessons, lift tickets and rental equipment. Lift tickets: $59-$89; $49-$75 for ages 13-17; $37-$55 for ages 8-12; free for ages 7 and younger.

Skiing, sledding and snowshoeing in Arizona

Arizona Nordic Village

16848 U.S. 180, Flagstaff

928-220-0550 • arizonanordicvillage.com

Enjoy more than 30 miles of ski and snowshoe trails suited for all skill levels at this Coconino County snow-play destination. Bring your own equipment or rent it from the village for a nominal fee. Lessons are available and dogs are welcome. You can even rent a cabin or yurt for your stay. This area does not have a sledding area, but Crowley Pit Snow Play area is a mile away. Day passes are $5-$20.

Elk Ridge Ski and Outdoor Recreation

2467 S. Perkinsville Road, Williams

928-814-5038 • elkridgeski.com

Explore 11 trails across 37 skiable acres, two surface lifts and a more than 8,000-foot summit that makes Elk Ridge an ideal Arizona snow-play destination. Bring your own skis and snowboards or rent them at the lodge. The center also offers lessons and equipment packages. Elk Ridge offers all-day tubing; no personal discs or sleds are permitted.

Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

10300 Ski Run Road, Mount Lemmon

520-576-1321 • skithelemmon.com

The 22 ski trails scattered across 200 snow-covered acres can accommodate all skill levels. Three ski lifts will quickly bring you to the top of Mount Lemmon’s 9,000-foot summit for more downhill fun. This site rents skis and snowboards; it also offers lessons.

Oak Hill Snow Play Area

10 miles east of Williams on Route 66

928-635-1418 (Williams Visitor Center)

Two snow-tubing areas (600 and 400 feet) are featured at this snow playground in Coconino County. The area also features a 900-foot ski run that’s perfect for beginners, but there is no ski lift or tow. The area is equipped with a warming shelter with firepit and picnic tables at the bottom of the hill. Please note: Only rubberized tubes are permitted. Metal, wood and hard-plastic sleds are prohibited. Snow play is free.

Snowy Sleigh Rides at Windmill Ranch

12325 I-17 North, Exit 328 (Frontage Road), Flagstaff

928-451-6743 • potagoldadventures.com

Take a step back in time for an old-fashioned, holiday sleigh ride through Coconino National Forest. Windmill Ranch offers private, horse-drawn carriage rides for groups up to 12. The hourlong trip takes takes you on a winter adventure to a special campground where guides build a fire and serve hot cocoa.

Sunrise Park Resort

White Mountains, 12 miles west of Greer

855-735-7669 • sunriseskipark.com

Three snow-covered mountains, each at least 10,700 feet above sea level, offer 65 runs for skiers and snowboarders. Sunrise Park Resort also contains an expansive terrain park featuring wood and metal rails, boxes and jumps. Ten chair lifts serve up to 16,000 skiers and snowboarders per hour. After a day of hitting the slopes, soak in the indoor hot tubs of the Sunrise Hotel and Summit Restaurant. Call for prices.

Wing Mountain Snow Play Area

Forest Service Road 222B, U.S. 180, just north of Flagstaff

602-923-3555 • snowplayaz.com

This maintained snow-play area has fully paved and plowed access roads and parking lot, portable restrooms and a concession stand selling food and hot beverages. You can purchase a plastic sled onsite. Only soft items are allowed; snowboards and fiberglass, metal or wooden sleds are prohibited.

