LegoLand Disvovery

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, November 17, 2017

Friday, Nov. 17

Friday night lights … as in holiday lights! Kick off the weekend enjoying festive light displays around the Valley.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Girl Scouts AZ
  • ASU Womens Basketball
  • City of Avondale
  • Herzberg Educational

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to Winter Wonderfest in Chandler

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Winter Wonderfest at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler. At this new family winter festival, kids can visit Santa and make toys, ornaments and stockings in Santa’s workshop and walk through a life-size gingerbread house on weekends Nov. 24-Dec. 24. Or, get a […]

    Learn more

  • Win four tickets to “Pompeii: The Exhibition” at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix

    Here’s a chance to learn about life in Pompeii both before and after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius at the Arizona Science Center’s new immersive international exhibition, opening Nov. 18. Pompeii was frozen in time for more than 1,700 years, preserved by the ash that destroyed it on Aug. 24, 79 A.D. The exhibit […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES