Shamrock Farms – Potato Mash-Up Recipe Contest

Here’s a chance to make your holidays bright — by showing off your creativity in the kitchen! Raising Arizona Kids has teamed up with Shamrock Farms to host the Potato Mash-Up Recipe Contest, where you submit your best seasonal spud recipes for a chance to win $500 in prizes, including a KitchenAid Mixer!

Mashed, baked or broiled?

Jewel yam, round red or Idaho russet?

Spicy, savory or sweet enough to be a dessert?

The possibilities are as delicious as the Shamrock Farms holiday line of pure, fresh products!

Enter below by including (in the comment section) your recipe, complete ingredient list and directions for preparing your dish. Entries must include your full name, email address, phone number and mailing address.

Recipes must feature at least one Shamrock Farms product from the eligible products list: Shamrock Farms sour cream, Shamrock Farms flavored sour cream (any variety), Shamrock Farms cottage cheese, Shamrock Farms heavy cream, Shamrock Farms half & half and Shamrock Farms milk (any variety).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one entry per person per day. Click here for official rules.

