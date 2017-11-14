RAK - Anniversay ad

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Tuesday, Nov. 14

It’s never too early to teach your child how to code. Introduce kiddos ages 4 to 7 the fundamentals of the coding language at the Phoenix Public Library “Little Bytes” program.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Arizona Broadway Theatre (Herberger ad)
  • Hubbard
  • PCH
  • Girl Scouts AZ

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to “Pompeii: The Exhibition” at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix

    Here’s a chance to learn about life in Pompeii both before and after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius at the Arizona Science Center’s new immersive international exhibition, opening Nov. 18. Pompeii was frozen in time for more than 1,700 years, preserved by the ash that destroyed it on Aug. 24, 79 A.D. The exhibit […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES