Win four annual passes to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium in Tempe

Here’s a chance to win four annual passes (a $140 value) to SEA LIFE Arizona at Arizona Mills in honor of its Holiday Annual Pass Sale! Now through Dec. 31, an annual Sea Life Arizona pass is $35 (save $10), a Legoland Discovery Center Arizona annual pass is $55 (save $10) and a combo pass for both is $75 (save $15).

Sea Life, a 26,000-square-foot aquarium located inside the Tempe mall, was built for kids, with viewing bubbles at children’s eye level. Sea Life is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday–Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, No. 145, Tempe. Last admission is an hour before close.

Name Email Zip Retype these letters in the field below to prove you're not a bot. 🙂



◀ Valley Youth Theatre brings “Madagascar” to Herberger stage ||