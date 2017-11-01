Deer Valley Unified SD

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Win four annual passes to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium in Tempe

Here’s a chance to win four annual passes (a $140 value) to SEA LIFE Arizona at Arizona Mills in honor of its Holiday Annual Pass Sale! Now through Dec. 31, an annual Sea Life Arizona pass is $35 (save $10), a Legoland Discovery Center Arizona annual pass is $55 (save $10) and a combo pass for both is $75 (save $15).

Sea Life, a 26,000-square-foot aquarium located inside the Tempe mall, was built for kids, with viewing bubbles at children’s eye level. Sea Life is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. MondayThursday10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. FridaySaturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, No. 145, Tempe. Last admission is an hour before close.

