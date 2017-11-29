LegoLand Disvovery

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Go, Dog. Go!” in Tempe

Here’s a chance to see your favorite children’s book leap from the page to the stage! You could win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Go, Dog. Go!” onstage Nov. 25-Dec. 23 at Tempe Center for the Arts.

The book comes to life in a frolicking musical dog-party full of colorful hats, surprises, and — of course — some barking! These zany canines will have the whole family howling with laughter as they zoom in cars, clown around and play a wild game of ball. Read more here about the show, which is recommended for ages 3 and up. Then, tell us why you’d like to go! Tickets are normally $12-$30.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

 

 

