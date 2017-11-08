Win four tickets to “Pompeii: The Exhibition” at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix

Here’s a chance to learn about life in Pompeii both before and after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius at the Arizona Science Center’s new immersive international exhibition, opening Nov. 18.

Pompeii was frozen in time for more than 1,700 years, preserved by the ash that destroyed it on Aug. 24, 79 A.D. The exhibit includes 200 artifacts from the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy, including wall-sized frescoes, mosaics, sculptures, jewelry, statues and Roman coins that bring to life how Pompeii’s people lived, loved, worked, worshipped and celebrated. Experience a simulated volcanic eruption in a 4-D theater. The exhibition is on display through May 24.

Parental guidance is advised for a separate section (a replica of a Pompeii brothel) that is not suitable for all ages. Regular admission to Pompeii is $29.95; $22.95 for ages 3-17; $7.95-$9.95 for museum members; free for ages 2 and younger. Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-716-2000 or azscience.org

Deadline for entries: Noon on Friday, Nov. 17.

