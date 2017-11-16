Win four tickets to Winter Wonderfest in Chandler

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Winter Wonderfest at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler. At this new family winter festival, kids can visit Santa and make toys, ornaments and stockings in Santa’s workshop and walk through a life-size gingerbread house on weekends Nov. 24-Dec. 24.

Or, get a photo taken with the Ice Queen in her ice castle. Play in the snow, roast marshmallows, fly down a 300-foot zip line, ride a ferris wheel, and race through an obstacle course and inflatable attractions. Parents can shop more than 50 holiday vendors at Front Porch Pickins vintage and handmade market.

Winter Wonderfest also offers holiday music and local performances. 2-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 20000 S. Maricopa Road, Chandler. winterwonderfestaz.com

Deadline for entries: Noon on Friday, Nov. 24.

