Raising Arizona Kids

A new indoor attraction called Pangaea, Land of the Dinosaurs, opened Dec. 12 in the OdySea in the Desert complex on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian reservation near Scottsdale. Pangaea features more than 50 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in colorful, interactive, educational exhibits designed to transport visitors back to the age of the dinosaurs

Activities include fossil excavations, dinosaur go-karts, a one-of-a-kind dinosaur obstacle course, dino rides and more.

The Pangaea Dinosaur Grill, a Greek and American restaurant, offers dinosaur-themed entrees and desserts.

Pangaea is located in the 35-acre entertainment complex that includes OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland and Dolphinaris in addition to shops and restaurants.

General admission to Pangaea is $24.95; $17.95 for ages 3-11, plus additional charges for some activities.

If you go: Pangaea, Land of the Dinosaurs, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Suite C-100, Scottsdale. 480-362-3466 landofthedinos.com or odyseainthedesert.com

◀ The Santa Question: An age-old holiday parenting dilemma ||