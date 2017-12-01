Deer Valley Unified SD

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, December 1, 2017

Friday, Dec. 1

Holiday shopping made easy! See works by more than 300 artists at the annual Tempe Festival of the Arts all weekend.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Girl Scouts AZ
  • Shamrock Farms
  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Just for Grins

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Go, Dog. Go!” in Tempe

    Here’s a chance to see your favorite children’s book leap from the page to the stage! You could win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Go, Dog. Go!” onstage Nov. 25-Dec. 23 at Tempe Center for the Arts. The book comes to life in a frolicking musical dog-party full of colorful hats, surprises, and — of course — […]

    Learn more

  • Shamrock Farms – Potato Mash-Up Recipe Contest

    Here’s a chance to make your holidays bright — by showing off your creativity in the kitchen! Raising Arizona Kids has teamed up with Shamrock Farms to host the Potato Mash-Up Recipe Contest, where you submit your best seasonal spud recipes for a chance to win $500 in prizes, including a KitchenAid Mixer! Mashed, baked […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES