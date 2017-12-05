Raising Arizona Kids

I saw the musical “Hamilton” on Broadway with my daughter Lizabeth last summer. She’s a young adult living in New York City now, a choice inspired in part by growing up in the Valley surrounded by musical theater.

The musical was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who grew up listening to his parents’ Broadway cast albums. (Miranda also co-wrote Disney’s “Moana” soundtrack and is starring alongside Emily Blunt in “Mary Poppins Returns” next year.) His father was also in the audience that night.

Miranda wrote the musical after reading a book about Alexander Hamilton, who emigrated from the British West Indies to the colonies as a teen. Considered one of America’s Founding Fathers, Hamilton became the nation’s first Secretary of the Treasury.

Hamilton has become the hottest ticket on Broadway, earning the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 11 Tony Awards, including best musical. And now it’s coming to Tempe, for a Jan. 30-Feb. 25 run at ASU Gammage.

Season ticket holders got the first chance to buy tickets, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to see the musical with your family. Single tickets for “Hamilton” at ASU Gammage will go on sale on via Ticketmaster Verified Fan at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, ASU announced this week. Tickets are $79.50-$189.50, with a select number of $489.50 premium seats available.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan is a new program that allows pre-registered Ticketmaster customers to buy tickets without competing against scalpers and bots. Customers can register to be a Verified Fan Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 5-7 at hamiltonaz.tmverifiedfan.com.

“We’re currently planning to have some single tickets on sale in December,” says Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director for ASU Gammage. She’s not sure how many will be available, but at least there is a glimmer of hope.

And there’s at least one thing you can count on: If you don’t try to get tickets, you won’t see the show. So, first and foremost, be diligent.

Lizabeth and I landed tickets to “Hamilton” for one simple reason: We were paying attention. We signed up for updates about the show and followed the musical on social media. We knew when tickets were going on sale, and we didn’t waste a second buying them.

Phoenix-area “Hamilton” hopefuls should be signing up to follow ASU Gammage on social media and subscribe to its weekly email newsletter, “ASU Gammage Insider.” That way you’ll know if there’s a ticket lottery or other opportunity to snag seats.

If you’re lucky enough to land tickets, spend some time exploring Hamilton’s life and times before you go. It helps to know your American history; the musical’s characters include George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Basically, “Hamilton” is a rare opportunity to show your kids that history can be hip.

If they’re too little to sit still for a few hours, don’t bring them along. But the musical is perfectly fine for most school-age kids, assuming you can live with a few choice words and some adult situations. (Read more about those in a content guide on the ASU Gammage website.)

Of course, the musical isn’t a strict historical account of Revolutionary War times. Instead, Hamilton is a reimagining, accomplished mainly by casting people of color, which brings the America of then into the America of now.

Wonder as a family why Miranda made that choice, and what you think it accomplishes. But don’t stop there, because Hamilton is also a great jumping off point for conversations about women’s role in American history. We’re all familiar with the term “founding fathers,” but women helped to build the nation, too.

Challenge your kids to learn more about the roles women and people of color have played throughout American history, or talk about the ways the immigrant experience has changed through the years. The musical “Hamilton” is perfect for jump-starting conversations about the history we’re all making together now.

◀ Now hear this! Noisy toys could damage a child's hearing ||