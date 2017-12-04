Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Go, Dog. Go!” in Tempe

Here’s a chance to see your favorite children’s book leap from the page to the stage! You could win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Go, Dog. Go!” onstage Nov. 25-Dec. 23 at Tempe Center for the Arts. The book comes to life in a frolicking musical dog-party full of colorful hats, surprises, and — of course — […]