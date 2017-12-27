Win two general admission passes to Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium

Penguins, otters and sharks — oh, my! Here’s a chance to win two general admission tickets to OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale. It’s a great place for family fun during the holiday break! After exploring the aquarium, enjoy ChillFest in the outdoor courtyard of the OdySea in the Desert complex. ChillFest features an ice skating area […]