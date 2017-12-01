Coming off its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the ASU Women’s Basketball team has been extremely exciting to watch! Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Sun Devils game vs. the Stanford Cardinals at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.

In addition to the action on the court, the women’s basketball team hosts some great family friendly themed nights such as Snow Day (Jan. 7), National Girls & Women in Sports Day and Pack the House (both on Feb. 23).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, fans can enjoy playing in the snow and free hot chocolate starting at 12:30 p.m. in the Sun Devils Arboretum. Plus, kids can enjoy concourse activities on Sundays, participate in the team’s Spirit High 5 Tunnel on the court and get player autographs after each game.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only.

