Thursday, December 14, 2017

Win four tickets to “Disney on Ice presents Follow Your Heart”

Here’s a chance to see an unforgettable ice-skating extravaganza on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix. Join Mickey, Minnie and dozens of their Disney/Pixar friends for the new show “Disney on Ice presents Follow Your Heart.”

Swim with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from “Finding Dory” and cheer with Joy, Sadness, and the rest of the gang from “Inside Out” as they help Riley find the confidence to win the big hockey game.

Venture to Arendelle where Olaf and Kristoff help reunite Anna and Elsa and learn love is the most powerful magic of all. See Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana and the Disney Princesses make their dreams come true through bravery, kindness and perseverance. And celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the “Toy Story” gang.

One winner will get four tickets to opening night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. The show continues with two performances each day Friday-Sunday, Jan. 19-21. disneyonice.com

Deadline for entries: Noon on Friday, Dec. 22.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

