Win tickets to Legoland Discovery Center’s Holiday Bricktacular

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Legoland Discovery Center Arizona to spend the most wonderful time of the year literally building holiday memories. At Legoland’s Holiday Bricktacular celebration — every weekend in December — kids can help deck out Santa’s sleigh at the Build and Test station and take part in special holiday builds in the Creative Workshop.

Guests can also enjoy a special holiday scavenger hunt through Miniland (where Arizona’s greatest landmarks are recreated in brick form) for a chance to score annual passes, or take in the holiday decor from atop Merlin’s Apprentice, one of two indoor amusement rides at Legoland Discovery Center inside Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, No. 135 in Tempe.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Dec. 14.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name Email Zip Retype these letters in the field below to prove you're not a bot. 🙂



◀ Holiday gift guide: Choosing to give memories ||