Win two general admission passes to Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium

Penguins, otters and sharks — oh, my! Here’s a chance to win two general admission tickets to OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale. It’s a great place for family fun during the holiday break! After exploring the aquarium, enjoy ChillFest in the outdoor courtyard of the OdySea in the Desert complex.

ChillFest features an ice skating area and daily family activities. Skate with holiday mascots, enjoy scheduled evening shows, learn tips from skating pros and participate in other weekend events with falling snow and special effects through Jan. 6. Guests can purchase s’mores kits to roast at new fire pits, ride the OdySea Express train and more.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of subscribers to the weekly Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter, featuring top weekend family events. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name Email Zip Retype these letters in the field below to prove you're not a bot. 🙂



◀ Dancer David Hallberg to speak at Changing Hands ||