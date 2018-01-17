Ready to compete? “American Ninja Warrior” is coming

Do you need extra motivation to jumpstart your health and fitness goals this year? Here’s one parents and kids can all enjoy: The American Ninja Warrior Experience is coming to University of Phoenix Stadium Feb. 10-11.

This two-day event and festival gives people of all ages a chance to try their skills on the same obstacle courses shown on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” show. The adult course (for ages 14 and up) is $89, and the youth course (for ages 7-13) is $49. Or, you can be a spectator for $30 that includes access to a fan fest and a chance to meet American Ninja Warrior pros.

Here are some basic fitness benchmarks the American Ninja Warrior Experience suggests. To be competitive, you should be able to do at least eight (for women) or 16 (for men) pull-ups, dead hang for three or more minutes, run a quarter mile in 90 seconds and be able to lache (a freerunning move used to swing off of a bar or branch) 6 feet or higher.

Get started training now!

◀ Win a family four-pack of tickets to the Arizona Renaissance Festival ||