Raising Arizona Kids

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Register now for Daddy/Daughter Valentine’s Day dances this month

By Dani Horn | February 2018

Several cities celebrate that special bond between dads and daughters around Valentine’s Day. Chandler, Tolleson/Goodyear and Queen Creek all have annual traditions. Advance registration is required at all three events, which include dancing plus crafts or games, food and photos.

City of Chandler

Daddy Daughter Valentine’s Day Dance
6-8 p.m. Friday Feb. 9
Snedigar Recreation Center • 480-782-2640
6-8 p.m. Saturday Feb. 10
Chandler Community Center • 480-782-2727
Dads and their daughters get a special night of dining, dancing, heart-themed crafts and more during two nights at two locations. Includes Valentine’s Day treats and a photo booth. chandleraz.gov

Town of Queen Creek

Valentine’s Day Love Bug Dance
6-8 p.m. Friday Feb. 9
Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek • 480-358-3700
Dad’s and daughters share dinner and dancing plus crafts, games and a visit from Olaf the snowman. $5 per child, $15 for first adult; $10 for additional grownups. queencreek.org

Cities of Tolleson and Goodyear

Annual Daddy Daughter Dance
6-9:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 24
The Wigwam Resort, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield
623-935-3811
This “Under the Sea” Princess Ariel themed night includes contests, dancing, free photos and light refreshments. An uncle or grandfather may stand in if Dad isn’t available. $45-$55 per duo; $20-$25 for additional tickets. Pre-purchase tickets at the Tolleson Recreation Department, 9555 W. Van Buren; 623-474- 4992 or tollesonaz.org — or the Goodyear Recreation Department, 3075 N. Litchfield Road; 623-882-7531 or goodyearaz.gov

Dani Horn

Staff writer Dani Horn is the mother of Victoria (11) and Remy (7).

