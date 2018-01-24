Raising Arizona Kids

In conjunction with “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” the Arizona Science Center is offering small artifact-stuffed backpacks to kids exploring the exhibit. These Pompeii Packs contain everyday items based on ancient artifacts from 79 A.D. and questions to prompt discussion, inspiration and learning. Pompeii Packs are free and can be checked out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The exhibition, on display through May 24, displays 200 artifacts excavated from the ancient city preserved by ash from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius on Aug. 24, 79 A.D. The Arizona Science Center’s blockbuster exhibit, from the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy, includes wall-sized frescoes, mosaics, sculptures, jewelry, statues and Roman coins that bring to life how Pompeii’s people lived, loved, worked, worshipped and celebrated.

Parental guidance is advised for a small section of the exhibit (a replica of a Pompeii brothel) that is not suitable for all ages. Body casts made from victims found in the ash may also be difficult for younger children to see.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Arizona Science Center is also staging a simulated volcano on its rooftop. Flame and smoke effects will transform the north side of the building facing Heritage Square at 6:30 p.m., and anyone can watch it outside for free.

That day, the Science Center will remain open until 9 p.m. and will offer Pompeii-inspired drinks for guests 21 and over. Visitors can also see “Extreme Weather 3-D” on giant screen in the Irene P. Flinn Theater and “Super Volcanoes” in the Dorrance Planetarium.

Admission to Pompeii (which includes $13-$18 general museum admission ) is $29.95; $22.95 for ages 3-17 and free for ages 2 and younger. Museum members can see the special exhibit for $7.95-$9.95. Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-716-2000 or azscience.org

Talk to the Arizona Science Center about it’s great summer camps at Camp Fair AZ on Saturday, Feb. 24.

