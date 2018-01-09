CMOP

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Tuesday, Jan. 9

A visit to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art includes the groundbreaking exhibit of American artist and architect, Paolo Soleri.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Connect 2 Stem
  • ASU Womens Basketball
  • Music Together
  • Just for Grins

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win tickets to Monster Energy’s Supercross Championship Races

    Here’s a chance to win four tickets to see Monster Energy’s Supercross Championship Races, along with four passes to the 11 a.m. pit party on Saturday, Jan. 27 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m., and racing starts at 6 p.m. Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES