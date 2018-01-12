Win a family four-pack of tickets to the Arizona Renaissance Festival

Here’s a chance to win four tickets to the Arizona Renaissance Festival, along with a VIP parking pass. Take a trip back in time to the wildly popular and entertaining 29th annual faire, which opens at 10 a.m. every weekend and on Presidents’ Day (Monday, Feb. 19) from Feb. 10-April 1.
This festival transports visitors to a European-style fair filled with an agreeable rabble of knights, rogues, royalty and craftsmen, all roaming a 30-acre Renaissance village. Explore 200 craft shops, 13 stages of non-stop entertainment, an arena for full-contact armored jousting, a living fountain, kitchens, pubs, and people-powered games and rides.
The Renaissance Festival experience is meeting and interacting with a variety of colorful characters, shopping for unique arts and crafts and taking in more than 150 shows every event day. Jousting tournaments are held three times daily in a 5,000-seat arena, complete with knights on charging horses, clanging weapons and a great deal of braggadocio. Don’t miss this time travel experience. See thee at the Faire. Huzzah!
Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
