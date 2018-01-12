Win a family four-pack of tickets to the Arizona Renaissance Festival

Here’s a chance to win four tickets to the Arizona Renaissance Festival, along with a VIP parking pass. Take a trip back in time to the wildly popular and entertaining 29th annual faire, which opens at 10 a.m. every weekend and on Presidents’ Day (Monday, Feb. 19) from Feb. 10-April 1.

This festival transports visitors to a European-style fair filled with an agreeable rabble of knights, rogues, royalty and craftsmen, all roaming a 30-acre Renaissance village. Explore 200 craft shops, 13 stages of non-stop entertainment, an arena for full-contact armored jousting, a living fountain, kitchens, pubs, and people-powered games and rides.

The Renaissance Festival experience is meeting and interacting with a variety of colorful characters, shopping for unique arts and crafts and taking in more than 150 shows every event day. Jousting tournaments are held three times daily in a 5,000-seat arena, complete with knights on charging horses, clanging weapons and a great deal of braggadocio. Don’t miss this time travel experience. See thee at the Faire. Huzzah!

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name Email Address ? We need your mailing address because some of our giveaways require tickets or other items to be mailed to winners. City, State, ZIP Retype these letters in the field below to prove you're not a bot.



◀ Getting your act together? There are apps for that! ||