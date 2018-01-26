Win tickets to an advance screening of “Early Man” in Tempe

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to an advance screening of “Early Man,” the animated adventure about the “greatest underdog story in prehistory.” Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, “Early Man” tells the story of how one brave caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy, saves the day and invents a popular pastime.

This clay-animation family adventure (by Nick Park, the creator of “Wallace and Gromit”) about Dug and his best friend Hog Nob features the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, and Timothy Spall. The movie will be released in theaters on Friday, Feb. 16.

The “Early Man” advance screening is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace Theatre.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Feb. 1.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name Email Zip Retype these letters in the field below to prove you're not a bot. 🙂



◀ Arizona Science Center simulates volcanic eruption, offers Pompeii Packs ||