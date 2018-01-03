Win tickets to Monster Energy’s Supercross Championship Races

Here’s a chance to win four tickets to see Monster Energy’s Supercross Championship Races, along with four passes to the 11 a.m. pit party on Saturday, Jan. 27 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m., and racing starts at 6 p.m.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, returns with the world’s premier off-road motorcycle racing championship series — marking the fourth round of the most exciting racing season with several new format changes to the highest-profile motorcycle racing championship in the world that has entertained millions of fans for 43 years!

The 2018 season will debut an all-new points system to ensure that the race to the championship will be much more competitive. This year, the athletes will have just two chances to ensure a spot in the Main Event through one of two heat races or a last chance qualifier. The top nine in each heat will qualify directly into the Main Event while positions 10-20 will have one last chance to make it through the LCQ. Previously, only five positions would transfer to the Main Event from the heat races and all others would be transferred to a semi race. Eliminating the semi races will make for longer heat races and last chance qualifiers, allowing for more intense battles on the track for the fans.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only.

