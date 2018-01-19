Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Monster Jam — the ultimate event of speed, racing, stunts and demolition — coming to the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, Feb. 3.

This year’s truck lineup includes appearances by Monster Jam favorites Grave Digger and MAX-D and the World Finals Champion Avenger. Seven trucks are making their Phoenix debut, including Whiplash, Monster Mutt Rottweiler, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Stone Crusher, Jester, Xtermigator and the menacing giant shark Megalodon. Local Arizona resident driver Todd LeDuc (recently honored with 2017 Stadium Freestyle of Year award) will be driving Mutant.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. Fans can vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena voting on their smartphones. Come early to enjoy the Monster Jam Pit Party pre-show to see favorite trucks up close and to meet the star drivers for autographs and photos.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

