Raising Arizona Kids

Friday, February 16, 2018

5 reasons to come to Camp Fair AZ on Saturday, Feb. 24

By RAK staff | February 10, 2018

Photo by Tac Coluccio.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, our staff will host the 15th anniversary Camp Fair AZ at Rancho Solano Preparatory School, just off the 101 at Via de Ventura in Scottsdale. The Rancho Solano campus is beautiful, and parking is ample and free — as is admission.

Realizing it has been 15 years since we started this annual event boggles my mind. Some of the children who attended that first event are now adults. After all these years, Camp Fair AZ is a well-oiled machine, thanks in large part to the leadership of RAK marketing manager Brandy Collet.

Brandy is extremely organized — someone who easily (or so it seems) manages hundreds (make that thousands) of details, always with a calm demeanor and a smile. Her skills — and the fun, friendly camp representatives who come each year — are why so many families leave our event thrilled by all they’ve learned.

Camp Fair AZ offers families an enjoyable opportunity to plan and schedule both day camp programs (for children as young as preschoolers) and sleepaway camp experiences (for children 8 through teens) for the summer months.

Still riding the fence about whether to attend? Here are five reasons to make the effort:

1. Save time. In less than an hour at Camp Fair AZ, you can learn about dozens of different camps — nearly 100 are expected!

2. Get peace of mind. Nothing beats face-to-face time. When you can have a real conversation with some of the folks who staff the camps, you’ll get a much better sense of what your child can expect.

3. It’s fun for kids. Bring the kids and see what sparks their interests. Many of our camps bring animals or hands-on activities for kids.

4. Save money. Some camps at Camp Fair AZ offer on-the-spot discounts you can’t get anywhere else.

5. Win something! Many of our camps and sponsors have provided valuable prizes that will be awarded to families who attend Camp Fair AZ — including free camp sessions, goody baskets and more!

RAK staff

