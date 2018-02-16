Girl Scouts AZ

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, February 16, 2018

Friday, Feb. 16

It’s the Year of the Dog. Celebrate the 3-day Chinese Culture and Cuisine Festival this weekend at Margaret T. Hance Park.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • City of Avondale
  • New Way Academy
  • Stage Dreams
  • ASU Womens Basketball

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win a family four-pack of tickets to see “The Hobbit”

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see “The Hobbit,” presented by Valley Youth Theatre in downtown Phoenix. Bilbo Baggins, one of the most conservative of all the Hobbits, is asked to leave his large home and set off as chief robber in an attempt to recover an important treasure. It’s […]

    Learn more

  • Win a DVD copy of “My Little Pony — Friendship is Magic: Spring into Friendship”

    Here’s your chance to win a DVD copy of “My Little Pony — Friendship is Magic: Spring into Friendship,” coming to DVD on Tuesday, Feb. 13. New adventures are blooming! Big trouble is on the horizon when Twilight Sparkle is given only two coveted tickets to the most anticipated event in town! How will she decide which of […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES