Raising Arizona Kids

Plan your whole summer in one day (or at least get a good start on it!) at our 15th anniversary Camp Fair AZ on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Rancho Solano Preparatory School in Scottsdale.

Nearly 100 different summer camps — representing everything from traditional overnight camps to specialty day camps focused on arts, sports, academics, science, technology and more — will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and parking is free at Rancho Solano’s spacious campus.

Quick FAQs:

Do I need to register in advance? Walk-ins are welcome! It is not necessary to register in advance, though we encourage you to do so to save time the day of the event. Make sure to at least register at the door so you can win one of many prizes and giveaways!

Where is Rancho Solano Preparatory School? 9180 E. Vía de Ventura in Scottsdale, just west of the Loop 101. Here’s a link to directions on Google Maps.

What’s the best time to arrive to avoid the crowds? We’ve been doing this for 15 years, and we typically see a big burst of arrivals when the doors open. The pace stays pretty steady throughout the day, and the gymnasium is large enough to accommodate hundreds of people without undue crowding. It is best to arrive no later than 2:15 or 2:30 p.m., so you have enough time to pick up information. All vendors remain at the event until 3 p.m.

What else is happening at Camp Fair AZ? All sorts of things!

Can I bring my kids? Please do! Our (savviest!) vendors provide small, hands-on activities, demonstrations or “show and tell” displays specifically to give children an idea of what they can expect to see and do while at camp.

Where are most of the camps located? The vast majority are day camps from all parts of the Valley. Some of the overnight camps are in Arizona, but we also have camps coming from California, Colorado, Minnesota, Virginia and Wisconsin.

How can I find the types of camps that most interest my children? Before you go, browse the list of participating camps on the Camp Fair AZ web page. Make a list of those that sound most intriguing.

Once you’ve checked out your favorites at Camp Fair, throw out any preconceived ideas about what your children might enjoy. Walk the aisles and see what sparks their interest — you may be surprised!

I can browse for summer camps online. What is the benefit of coming to an event like this? Nothing substitutes for face-to-face time. When you can have a real conversation with some of the folks who staff the camps, it gives you peace of mind and a much better sense of what your child can expect. You might even meet another parent who can give you feedback — or a referral.

If I find just the right camp, can I register my child on the spot? Many of the camps that attend Camp Fair AZ have registration packets and some even offer on-the-spot discounts you can’t get anywhere else.

Anything else we can do while we’re in that area? Local attractions Butterfly Wonderland, Odysea Aquarium and Dolphinaris are just down the road from Rancho Solano Preparatory School. It’s also close to Salt River Fields, where the Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Cleveland Indians in a spring training game that day!

