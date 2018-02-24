Deer Valley Unified SD

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Saturday, Feb. 24

It’s the ultimate summer planning party! Stop by Raising Arizona Kids magazine’s 15th anniversary Camp Fair AZ at Rancho Solano Preparatory School, 9180 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale. It’s FREE, and you can talk to nearly 100 camp directors!

