Win a family four-pack of entries to the Run to Fight Children’s Cancer

Raising Arizona Kids magazine has partnered with Children’s Cancer Network to give away five family four-packs of race day entries to the Run to Fight Children’s Cancer. The race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at Grand Canyon University. Run to Fight Children’s Cancer is a 5K/10K Run and Cancer Survivor’s Walk. This event […]