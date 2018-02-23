Win a family four-pack of entries to the Run to Fight Children’s Cancer

Raising Arizona Kids magazine has partnered with Children’s Cancer Network to give away five family four-packs of race day entries to the Run to Fight Children’s Cancer. The race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at Grand Canyon University.

Run to Fight Children’s Cancer is a 5K/10K Run and Cancer Survivor’s Walk. This event is fun for the whole family and includes music, crafts and vendors, as well as getting some great exercise and supporting an important cause. Proceeds from this event go to Children’s Cancer Network and Phoenix Children’s Hospital. You can create a team or register as an individual. For more information on volunteering or to register for the run visit runtofightcancer.com.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name Email Zip Retype these letters in the field below to prove you're not a bot. 🙂



◀ SueAnn Brown is Miss Manners for the iPhone generation ||