Deer Valley Unified SD

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, February 16, 2018

Win a family four-pack of tickets to see “The Hobbit”

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see “The Hobbit,” presented by Valley Youth Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

Bilbo Baggins, one of the most conservative of all the Hobbits, is asked to leave his large home and set off as chief robber in an attempt to recover an important treasure. It’s the last thing that any sensitive Hobbit would want to do, but great benefit eventually results — not only for Bilbo, but for all of the Hobbits who inhabit Middle Earth.

Tickets are good for the run of this family favorite show Feb. 9-25 (expect for the final performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.).

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name
Email
Zip
Comments
Retype these letters in the field below to prove you're not a bot. 🙂
Retype these letters in the field below to prove you
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Just for Grins
  • Heritage Elementary School
  • ASU Prep
  • Tempe Elementary SD

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win a family four-pack of tickets to see “The Hobbit”

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see “The Hobbit,” presented by Valley Youth Theatre in downtown Phoenix. Bilbo Baggins, one of the most conservative of all the Hobbits, is asked to leave his large home and set off as chief robber in an attempt to recover an important treasure. It’s […]

    Learn more

  • Win a DVD copy of “My Little Pony — Friendship is Magic: Spring into Friendship”

    Here’s your chance to win a DVD copy of “My Little Pony — Friendship is Magic: Spring into Friendship,” coming to DVD on Tuesday, Feb. 13. New adventures are blooming! Big trouble is on the horizon when Twilight Sparkle is given only two coveted tickets to the most anticipated event in town! How will she decide which of […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES