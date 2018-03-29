Raising Arizona Kids

High school juniors and seniors can shop for free new and gently-used prom dresses during the annual Cinderella Affair event, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, March 31 and April 7.

High school juniors and seniors with a valid school ID will also find free shoes, purses and accessories at The Cinderella Affair Boutique, 411 N. McKemy Ave. in Chandler.

Cinderella Affair is the East Valley Women’s League’s all-volunteer signature annual event. Donations can also be dropped off at the boutique. Dresses size 12 and up are in particular demand.

The event offers more than 5,000 dresses in all colors, fabrics, sizes and designs. Last year, nearly 1,500 dresses were given away to students statewide. More than 12,000 have been handed out since the program began in 2002.

“Prom time is special, and we want as many girls as possible to look and feel as special as they can possibly be,” Cinderella Affair’s Traci Estenson said in a statement.

Juniors and seniors will get a numbered ticket upon their arrival at the Cinderella Affair Boutique. When their number is called, girls will be escorted to choose five dresses to try on. Once a final selection has been made, volunteers will help students find shoes and accessories. Volunteer seamstresses will also be on hand to make minor alterations and repairs. If needed, a dry-cleaning voucher may be provided.

The event also has provided dresses to exchange students from the Tempe Sister Cities student exchange program, clients of Hacienda and the Miss Champion Pageant.

For more information about opportunities to volunteer, visit evwl.org or cinderellaaffair.org.

