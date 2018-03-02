Win a family four-pack of tickets to see Disney’s “A Wrinkle In Time”

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to an advance screening of Disney’s “A Wrinkle In Time.” This screening will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace. From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic, which takes […]