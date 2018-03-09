Raising Arizona Kids

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2018 season home-game promotions and giveaways, include an Archie Bradley Audio Bobblehead, a Sugar Skull T-shirt by State Forty-Eight (in time for Cinco de Mayo), a Star Wars Paul Solo Bobblehead, a Father’s Day Hawaiian shirt and more.
The giveaways start Thursday, March 29, when the D-backs take on the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.
The D-backs will celebrate its 20th anniversary season this year. Family friendly events at Chase Field include:
- 2018 Schedule Magnet, courtesy of Pepsi (for 40,000 fans on March 29 vs. Rockies).
- 20th Anniversary Replica Jersey, courtesy of Chase (20,000 fans on March 31 vs. Rockies).
- Archie Bradley Audio Bobblehead, courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000 fans on April 21 vs. Padres).
- Kids Bat & Ball Set, courtesy of MLB PLAY BALL and Chevrolet (5,000 kids on April 22 vs. Padres).
- Sugar Skull T-shirt, courtesy of State Forty Eight (20,000 fans on May 5 vs. Astros).
- Mother’s Day Tote Bag, courtesy of Pepsi (10,000 on May 13 vs. Nationals).
- Memorial Day Camp Cap, courtesy of Sanderson Ford (20,000 on May 28 vs. Reds).
- Star Wars Paul Solo Bobblehead, courtesy of Cox Communications (20,000 fans on June 2 vs. Marlins).
- Father’s Day Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Tyson Foods (15,000 on June 17 vs. Mets).
- “National Trading Card Day“ Pack, courtesy of Topps (20,000 fans on Aug. 5 vs. Giants).
RELATED: Kid-friendly extras at the D-backs’ ballpark.
◀ Lily Gray is the youngest honorary race starter for the Run to Fight Children's Cancer ||