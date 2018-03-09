Liberty Traditional School

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, March 9, 2018

Diamondbacks announce 2018 home-game giveaways, events

By RAK staff | March 7, 2018

dbacks-sandlot

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field offers lots of kid-friendly amenities, including two playgrounds and a kid-size baseball diamond.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2018 season home-game promotions and giveaways, include an Archie Bradley Audio Bobblehead, a Sugar Skull T-shirt by State Forty-Eight (in time for Cinco de Mayo), a Star Wars Paul Solo Bobblehead, a Father’s Day Hawaiian shirt and more.

The giveaways start Thursday, March 29, when the D-backs take on the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

The D-backs will celebrate its 20th anniversary season this year. Family friendly events at Chase Field include:

Promotion/giveaway highlights include:
  • 2018 Schedule Magnet, courtesy of Pepsi (for 40,000 fans on March 29 vs. Rockies).
  • 20th Anniversary Replica Jersey, courtesy of Chase (20,000 fans on March 31 vs. Rockies).
  • Archie Bradley Audio Bobblehead, courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000 fans on April 21 vs. Padres).
  • Kids Bat & Ball Set, courtesy of MLB PLAY BALL and Chevrolet (5,000 kids on April 22 vs. Padres).
  • Sugar Skull T-shirt, courtesy of State Forty Eight (20,000 fans on May 5 vs. Astros).
  • Mother’s Day Tote Bag, courtesy of Pepsi (10,000 on May 13 vs. Nationals).
  • Memorial Day Camp Cap, courtesy of Sanderson Ford (20,000 on May 28 vs. Reds).
  • Star Wars Paul Solo Bobblehead, courtesy of Cox Communications (20,000 fans on June 2 vs. Marlins).
  • Father’s Day Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Tyson Foods (15,000 on June 17 vs. Mets).
  • “National Trading Card Day“ Pack, courtesy of Topps (20,000 fans on Aug. 5 vs. Giants).

RELATED: Kid-friendly extras at the D-backs’ ballpark.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

||

RAK staff

Copyrighted material. All rights reserved. This content may not be published, rewritten, broadcast or redistributed without permission of the publisher.

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • The Inflatable Run
  • Heritage Elementary School
  • ASU - Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering
  • Xtreme Gymnastics

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win a family four-pack of tickets to The Inflatable Run in Chandler

    Here’s your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to The Inflatable Run and festival at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler on Saturday, April 7. The Inflatable Run is an all-ages family event featuring a 1-mile and 5K inflatable obstacle course plus fun games, shows and attractions in the festival area. There are free […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES