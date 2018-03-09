Raising Arizona Kids

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2018 season home-game promotions and giveaways, include an Archie Bradley Audio Bobblehead, a Sugar Skull T-shirt by State Forty-Eight (in time for Cinco de Mayo), a Star Wars Paul Solo Bobblehead, a Father’s Day Hawaiian shirt and more.

The giveaways start Thursday, March 29, when the D-backs take on the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

The D-backs will celebrate its 20th anniversary season this year. Family friendly events at Chase Field include: Cinco De Mayo D-backs Fiesta (Saturday, May 5), Native American Recognition Day (Sunday, June 3), 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (Wednesday, July 4), National Trading Card Day (Sunday, Aug. 5) Faith and Family Night (Friday, Aug. 24) and Hispanic Heritage Day (Saturday, Sept. 8).

Promotion/giveaway highlights include:

2018 Schedule Magnet , courtesy of Pepsi (for 40,000 fans on March 29 vs. Rockies).

, courtesy of Pepsi (for 40,000 fans on vs. Rockies). 20 th Anniversary Replica Jersey , courtesy of Chase (20,000 fans on March 31 vs. Rockies).

, courtesy of Chase (20,000 fans on vs. Rockies). Archie Bradley Audio Bobblehead , courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000 fans on April 21 vs. Padres).

, courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000 fans on vs. Padres). Kids Bat & Ball Set , courtesy of MLB PLAY BALL and Chevrolet (5,000 kids on April 22 vs. Padres).

, courtesy of MLB PLAY BALL and Chevrolet (5,000 kids on vs. Padres). Sugar Skull T-shirt , courtesy of State Forty Eight (20,000 fans on May 5 vs. Astros).

, courtesy of State Forty Eight (20,000 fans on vs. Astros). Mother’s Day Tote Bag , courtesy of Pepsi (10,000 on May 13 vs. Nationals).

, courtesy of Pepsi (10,000 on vs. Nationals). Memorial Day Camp Cap , courtesy of Sanderson Ford (20,000 on May 28 vs. Reds).

, courtesy of Sanderson Ford (20,000 on vs. Reds). Star Wars Paul Solo Bobblehead , courtesy of Cox Communications (20,000 fans on June 2 vs. Marlins).

, courtesy of Cox Communications (20,000 fans on vs. Marlins). Father’s Day Hawaiian Shirt , courtesy of Tyson Foods (15,000 on June 17 vs. Mets).

, courtesy of Tyson Foods (15,000 on vs. Mets). “National Trading Card Day“ Pack, courtesy of Topps (20,000 fans on Aug. 5 vs. Giants).

