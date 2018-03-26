Raising Arizona Kids

RAK - House Ad

Monday, March 26, 2018

Raising Special Kids Symposium features Medicaid-waiver champion

By RAK Staff | March 2018

Julianne Beckett, whose medically fragile daughter was the first to receive a Medicaid home- and community-based waiver, is the keynote speaker at the 2018 Raising Special Kids Symposium.

Parents and professionals who care for children with disabilities are invited to attend the 2018 Raising Special Kids Symposium on Children With Special Health Care Needs on Thursday, April 12 at Desert Willow Conference Center in Phoenix.

The keynote speaker is Julianne Beckett, whose medically fragile daughter Katie was the first child in the country to receive a Medicaid home- and community-based waiver. Beckett’s advocacy led to 1981 policy changes that allowed states to use Medicaid funds for home-care purposes.

Local and national speakers will present workshops on topics including:
• Transitioning young people with disabilities to adulthood
• Transforming ordinary items into assistive-technology solutions
• Updates impacting Medicaid at the federal level
• Guardianship, alternatives to guardianship, Supplemental Security Income, special needs trusts, conservatorship and ABLE accounts

Raising Special Kids is a local nonprofit that works to strengthen families and systems of care to improve the lives of children with disabilities. Admission is $125 per person (includes breakfast and lunch). Limited scholarship support is available to parents. rsksymposium.org

