Win a family four-pack of tickets to The Inflatable Run in Chandler

Here’s your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to The Inflatable Run and festival at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler on Saturday, April 7.

The Inflatable Run is an all-ages family event featuring a 1-mile and 5K inflatable obstacle course plus fun games, shows and attractions in the festival area.

There are free activities for kids and interactive attractions available the entire day — including zorb ball races, bounce houses, carnival games, go-cart racing, water balloon battles, live music, food, face painting, magic shows and many more surprises. It is a day of family fun where kids 12 and younger can participate for free!

