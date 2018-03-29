Heritage Elementary School

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Win four tickets to an advance screening of “The Miracle Season”

Win a family four-pack of tickets to an advance screening of “The Miracle Season” at 7  p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace. The movie opens in theaters on Friday, April 6.

Based on the inspiring story of the West High School volleyball team, “The Miracle Season,” tells the story of Caroline “Line” Found, the captain and star player. After her tragic death, the devastated team must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hopes of winning the state championship.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Monday, April 2.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

 

 

