Win four tickets to Childplay’s “Maddi’s Fridge” in Tempe

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Childsplay’s production of “Maddi’s Fridge” at the Tempe Center for the Arts Studio. “Maddi’s Fridge” is showing at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays.

Maddi and Sofia are best friends who play in their neighborhood park together. Maddi is really good at climbing the rock wall, while Sofia is a fast runner. One day, Sofia discovers Maddi has no food in her fridge at home. Sofia wants to help, but Maddi makes her promise not to tell anyone. What should Sofia do? Based on the book by Lois Brandt, this play is a gentle, yet sometimes hilarious exploration of friendship, empathy, and doing the right thing.

This show is for ages 5 and up.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Mar. 29.

