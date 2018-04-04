Raising Arizona Kids

Is your teenager friendly, energetic and responsible? Is he or she looking to earn volunteer credits, learn new skills and keep busy this summer? It’s volunteer-recruiting season at Valley libraries.

Apache Junction Public Library

Volunteers ages 12-17 will shelve books, “read” bookshelves (to ensure proper placement of books) and assist with programming. ajpl.org/volunteer-information

Cave Creek

Desert Foothills Library welcomes volunteers to help with shelving/shelf reading, special projects, arts and crafts, story time preparation and more. dfla.org/volunteer

Chandler Public Library

Volunteers ages 12-18 are welcome at Chandler’s four branch libraries. Teens help with clerical activities, shelving, crafts and other youth programs, the summer reading program, book reviews, special events and more. The online application urges teens to share any special skills, talents or interests they may have: language fluency, computer skills, artistic talents, etc. chandlerlibrary.org/volunteer-your-time

Glendale Public Library

Teen volunteers are welcome at Glendale’s three branch libraries. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and must be willing to commit to a regular schedule of at least two hours per week for 12 weeks. Volunteer tasks vary by branch but include working as greeters or supporting the Youth Services Department or the Computer Help Desk. glendaleaz.com/teenlibrary/reallifestuff

Maricopa County Library District

This Valleywide library system is seeking volunteers who can shelve books and participate in other library tasks. Speaking multiple languages is a plus! Online application asks teens to write a short statement explaining why they wish to volunteer. They must also provide references. mcldaz.org/volunteer

Mesa Public Library

Ages 14 and older will assist on the book sales desk, setting up displays, getting new library materials ready for the shelves, and will assist with shelving and programs including the summer reading program. mesalibrary.org

Phoenix Public Library

Volunteers ages 12-17 assist with summer reading programs, help with shelving books or participate in story times. Volunteers are expected to work a minimum of four hours per week for at least four weeks. Attendance at an orientation meeting is required; additional training may be required once a branch library is assigned. Summer volunteer posts open May 18 and continue through July 30. Applications, which require a parent’s signature, are available online at phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Scottsdale Public Library

Volunteers ages 14-17 help with summer reading programs. Time slots are available throughout June and July. Apply online and be prepared to attend an orientation meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 12, at Civic Center Library or 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16 at Mustang Library. A parent or guardian must assist with the application and attend the orientation. scottsdsalelibrary.org/teen/volunteers

Tempe Public Library

Students in grades 6-12 can volunteer to help with computer support, shelving, cleaning/restocking books, storytime preparation and more. tempe.gov

