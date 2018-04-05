Thursday, April 5

Win passes to “Pompeii: The Exhibition” at Arizona Science Center through Memorial Day

Here’s a chance to four passes to “Pompeii: The Exhibition” at Arizona Science Center in downtown Phoenix. The passes include general admission to the museum plus tickets to the blockbuster international exhibit, on display through Memorial Day on Monday, May 28. On Aug. 24, 79 A.D., the Roman city of Pompeii was frozen in time […]