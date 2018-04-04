Win passes to “Pompeii: The Exhibition” at Arizona Science Center through Memorial Day

Here’s a chance to four passes to “Pompeii: The Exhibition” at Arizona Science Center in downtown Phoenix. The passes include general admission to the museum plus tickets to the blockbuster international exhibit, on display through Memorial Day on Monday, May 28.

On Aug. 24, 79 A.D., the Roman city of Pompeii was frozen in time by the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, burying everything in its path for more than 1,700 years. The same ash and debris that destroyed the city also remarkably preserved it.

In this blockbuster exhibition, guests become time travelers, transported to the bustling commercial port and strategic military and trading center of Pompeii. It includes more than 200 artifacts on loan from the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy, including wall-sized frescoes, mosaics, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, statues and ancient Roman coins, bringing to life how Pompeii’s people lived, loved, work, worshiped and celebrated.

The exhibit also includes a 4-D theater simulating what the eruption was like for Pompeii residents. In perhaps the most powerful portion of the exhibit (which may not be suitable for younger kids), body casts of child and adult victims of the tragedy vividly communicate their emotions.

