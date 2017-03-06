Raising Arizona Kids

Spring break is looming, and you still don’t know what the kids will be doing? Don’t panic! We’ve collected a list of spring break camps in Arizona that offer everything from arts and animals to science and theater.

Visit our daily online calendar of events to keep up with additional local events,

live performances and continuing exhibits.

ANIMALS

Arizona Humane Society — Superhero Animal Camp (Mar 13-17). Ages 9-12. Explore the real-life super abilities of animals. Superhero costumes encouraged on the final day. 8am-4pm. $225. Eastmark Visitor and Community Center, 10110 E Ray Road, Mesa. 602-997-7585 or azhumane.org/programs-for-kids.

Camp Innovation: Ocean Adventures (Mar 13-17 or 20-24). Ages 6-12. Discover the secrets of the deep sea; investigate sharks’ anatomy, migration patterns, what they eat and more. 9am-4pm daily or weekly. $65-$295 ($55-$255 members). Extended hours available. Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix. 602-716-2028 or azscience.org.

Power Paws Unleashed Camp (Mar 6-10). Ages 10-17. Hands-on training of an assistance dog. 9am-2pm. $500. Apache School, 1201 N. 85th Pl, Scottsdale. 480-970-1322 or azpowerpaws.org.

ART

Mighty Mighty Artists Spring Break Camp (Mar 13-17). Ages 6-12. Kids receive professional instruction in visual and performing arts. 9am-4pm. $220. Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 N 3rd St. 602-254-3100 or phoenixcenterforthearts.org.

Kids create during Spring Break! (Mar 6-8). Ages 6-13. Learn fine-art techniques through guided drawing, painting and 3-D projects. Kids leave with finished art pieces including an acrylic on canvas. 9am-3pm. $225. Carrie Curran Art Studios, 8300 N Hayden Rd, Suite A100, Scottsdale. carriecurranart.com.

ACTIVE/SPORTS

Camp Kroc Adventure (Mar 6-10, 13-17 or 20-24). Ages 5-14. Swimming, sports, arts and crafts, games, music and more. 7am-6pm. $110-$162. Kroc Corps Community Center, 1375 E Broadway Rd. 602-425-5000 or krocphoenix.org.

Fit-N-Fun Camp at Xtreme Gymnastics (Mar 6-10 or 13-17). Ages 3-12. Gymnastics, trampoline, group challenge activities, obstacle courses, team sports, relay races, inflatables and more. 9am-12:30pm or 9am-3pm. $199-$256. 15821 N 79th St #3, Scottsdale. 480-596-3543 or xtremegymnastics.com.

Flip Dunk Spring Break Camp (Mar 13-17, 20-24 or Apr 10-14). Trampoline activities, fort building, arts and crafts, scooter and relay races and more. Call for times. Prices vary. 1515 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix. 602-277-0067 or flipdunksports.com.

Sports Camp (Mar 6-9). Hit the links, swing on the court or splash in the pool. Spend spring break outside being active. Call for times. $194. Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center, 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix. 480-893-3431.

Spring Break Mini Sports Camp (Mar 6-10 or 13-17). Ages potty-trained-10 years. Variety of sports, bounce house, crafts, tips, tricks and scrimmages. 12:30-4pm. Call for prices. Beginners Edge Sports Training, 7000 E Shea Blvd #1830-1840, Scottsdale. 623-748-9453 or thebestinaz.com.

Supercamp (Mon-Fri Mar 6-31). Ages 3-13. Gymnastics, dance, sports, bounce house, Ninja Zone, yoga, zip line, special guests and more. 8:30am-12:30pm or 8:30am-3pm. Extended hours available. $185-$269/week. Sibling discounts available. Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center, 3110 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix. 602-992-5790 or arizonasunrays.com.

Topgolf (Mar 6-9 or 13-16). Ages 6-12. Kids learn everything they need to know about the game of golf — from chipping, putting and full swing to the rules and etiquette — in this 4-day program. 9-11am. $99. Mar 6-9 at 9500 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale; 480-240-2402. Mar 13-16 at 1689 S. SanTan Village Pkwy, Gilbert; 480-240-1282. topgolf.com.

MULTIPLE ACTIVITIES

Children’s Museum of Phoenix March in Motion Camp (Mar 13-17). Ages 5-8. Create a music video, build “Bristlebots” and explore the museum. Campers will also paint a piano that will become a new exhibit. 9am-4pm. Extended care available. $280 ($235 members). 215 N 7th St. 602-648-2777 or childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.

STEM/STEAM

i.d.e.a. Museum STEAM Machines and Superheroes (Mar 6-10 and Mar 13-17). Ages 6-15. Learn the engineering design process, along with technology, arts and math concepts. 9am-5pm or 9am-noon. $60-$200. 150 W Pepper Pl, Mesa. 480-644-idea (4332) or ideamuseum.org.

Desert Botanical Garden Spring Break Camp (Mar 6-10 or 13-17). Grades K-5. Become a scientist and examine flowers, bugs and birds and their relationships. 8:30am-3pm. (Extended camp available). $165/week ($140/week members). 1201 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix. 480-481-8123 or dbg.org/kids-camps-programs.

THEATER

Broadway Revue Spring Break Camp (Mar 13-16 or 20-23). Ages 5-14. Singing, acting, dancing and music (piano or guitar). Performances each Thursday. 9am-3pm. $125. Lunch and extended hours available. 2270 E Williams Field Rd #103, Gilbert. 480-313-6763 or bakerperformingarts.com.

Childsplay Spring Break Musical Theatre (Mar 6-10 or 13-17). Ages 7-14. Singing, dancing and acting with final-day performance. 9am-4pm. $205. Extended hours available. Campus of Imagination and Wonder, 900 S Mitchell Dr, Tempe. 480-921-5751 or childsplayaz.org.

“Kids on Broadway” Spring Break Camp (Mar 13-17). Ages 7-14. Act, sing and dance your way through spring break. 9am-4pm. $205. Extended hours available. East Valley Children’s Theatre Studio, 4501 E Main St, Mesa. 480-756-3828 or evct.org.

QCPAC Spring Break Camp (Mar 13-17 or 20-24). Ages 5-12. Productions include “Happily Ever After?” and “Much Ado About Music.” 9am-3pm. $125; discount for siblings. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek. 480-987-7469 or qcpac.com.

Valley Youth Theatre Spring Break Camp (Mar 6-10 or 13-17). Ages 7-15. Acting, singing, dancing and more. End-of-session performance. 9am-3pm. $275. Extended hours available. 525 N 1st St, Phoenix. 602-253-8188 x302 or vyt.com.

Raising Arizona Kids does not evaluate or endorse camp programs. Before choosing a camp for your child, we recommend that you call or visit the camp to interview staff and/or seek references from other parents.

If you know of a spring break camp we have missed, please contact us.