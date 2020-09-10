Enter to win! THINKER PLAYER CREATOR box from Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has responded to Covid-19 closures by thinking outside the box. Or, thinking about the box!

On the heels of the museum’s popular summer Camp in a Box program came the school-year THINKER PLAYER CREATOR BOX designed for ages 4 to 9.

For a limited time, you can enter to win one of these boxes for your child and family.

Each box contains four weeks of activities with five activities per week: fun, hands-on, engaging activities that, while educational, offer children a much-needed break from academic screen time. Themes in this box include: Cosmic Cadets, Effective Detectives, PAWsome Pets and World of Magic and Fantasy.

You’ll get an instruction guide, a schedule, project supplies, art materials and access to virtual content that fits with the weekly themes, plus a special themed content bonus bag from AZ Milk Producers.

Plus, each box will contain a Family Fun Pack — a project the entire family can work on together.

This is a $139 value!

Pick up your box from Daisy the Cow, who makes curbside deliveries outside the museum every Thursday.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Sept. 23.