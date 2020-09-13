Register by Oct. 5 to vote in the Nov. 3 election

Nov. 3, 2020, may be the most significant national election of our lifetime. U.S. citizens have until Oct. 5 to register to vote in this election. For those who would rather not vote in person as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Oct. 23 is the final day to request a mail-in ballot.

Arizona counties will begin mailing ballots to voters on Oct. 7, which is also the first day of in-person early voting. Mail-in ballots should be returned ASAP. If there are delays getting your ballot delivered, or questions about your signature (mail-in ballots must include a signature that matches the one on file with election officials), you could miss the chance for your vote to be counted. Oct. 27 is the latest recommended deadline for returning mail-in ballots.

Voting promptly is extremely important this year. In recent months, the U.S. Postal Service has taken some mail-sorting machinery offline and hauled away hundreds of public mailboxes. If you’re a registered voter but haven’t voted recently, it’s a good idea to check your voter registration status well in advance of Nov. 3 to make sure there are no problems. Find answers to all your voting questions at the state website: arizona.vote